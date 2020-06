Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking alarm system furnished oven

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking

Wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent near trout river. Its 912 sqft. Brand new back patio deck, new blinds , wood floors and vinyl tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Its less than five minutes from Jacksonville zoo , less than 20 minutes from the beach and 10 minutes from river city marketplace and jax airport.

No pets please

Great home for the military



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jacksonville-fl?lid=12301976



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4936506)