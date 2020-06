Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west to Blanding Blvd, right on Park St, right on Murray Dr to property of right. 5 bedrooms, 2 bath, living room with fireplace, seperate dining room, kitchen (R/R) with breakfast nook, large front porch, central heat & air, off street parking with carport, hardwood floors throughout, approx. 2540 sq. ft, $1600 security deposit, will consider 7-12 month lease, may consider pet with NRPF. [AVlb pm lr] Available now.