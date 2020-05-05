All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13053 VIBURNUM DR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13053 VIBURNUM DR S
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

13053 VIBURNUM DR S

13053 Viburnum Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13053 Viburnum Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Great House! Great Neighborhood! Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac, in a sought after gated community, this home is quite a find. Just 10 minutes to Mayport Naval Station, Mayo Clinic or The Beach. Excellent open floor plan with soaring 10 foot vaulted ceilings, all on one level, with 2 car attached garage and big privacy fenced backyard. This home is kid and pet friendly! Spacious layout with big bedrooms & closets, large master suite with garden bath, beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stone back splash. Inside laundry room includes washer & dryer. GATED COMMUNITY features community pool, club house, tennis courts, walking trails, playground, spring fed lakes and so much more! ''A'' Rated Alimacani Elementary School. Will consider pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13053 VIBURNUM DR S have any available units?
13053 VIBURNUM DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13053 VIBURNUM DR S have?
Some of 13053 VIBURNUM DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13053 VIBURNUM DR S currently offering any rent specials?
13053 VIBURNUM DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13053 VIBURNUM DR S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13053 VIBURNUM DR S is pet friendly.
Does 13053 VIBURNUM DR S offer parking?
Yes, 13053 VIBURNUM DR S offers parking.
Does 13053 VIBURNUM DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13053 VIBURNUM DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13053 VIBURNUM DR S have a pool?
Yes, 13053 VIBURNUM DR S has a pool.
Does 13053 VIBURNUM DR S have accessible units?
No, 13053 VIBURNUM DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 13053 VIBURNUM DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13053 VIBURNUM DR S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia