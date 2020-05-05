13053 VIBURNUM DR S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Great House! Great Neighborhood! Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac, in a sought after gated community, this home is quite a find. Just 10 minutes to Mayport Naval Station, Mayo Clinic or The Beach. Excellent open floor plan with soaring 10 foot vaulted ceilings, all on one level, with 2 car attached garage and big privacy fenced backyard. This home is kid and pet friendly! Spacious layout with big bedrooms & closets, large master suite with garden bath, beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stone back splash. Inside laundry room includes washer & dryer. GATED COMMUNITY features community pool, club house, tennis courts, walking trails, playground, spring fed lakes and so much more! ''A'' Rated Alimacani Elementary School. Will consider pets.