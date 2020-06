Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

A beautiful townhome in the desirable Bartram Park area. This 2/2.5 has new paint, brand new carpet, updated appliances and includes a brand new washer and dryer! A top notch community with several amenities. This unit has been kept in great condition!QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing.