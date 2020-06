Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2/2.5 B end unit townhome for rent in Summerlin At Bartram Park! - Tastefully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit town home in the heart of the Bartram Park, close to dining, shopping and night life! This home comes with all appliances and is ready for an immediate move in- featuring tile throughout the main living area, a screened in porch, ceiling fans in both bedrooms upstairs and a loft upstairs! What more could you ask for?!



(RLNE2349040)