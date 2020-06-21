12934 SPRING RAIN RD

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning END unit available for rent in Verano at Bartram Park. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit features over 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs has tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has beautiful tall 42' cabinets, Corian countertops and black/stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom located downstairs. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. This unit has washer/dryer connections and a single car attached garage! No pets please. $65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.