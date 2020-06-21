All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:22 AM

12934 SPRING RAIN RD

12934 Spring Rain Road · (904) 349-1257
Location

12934 Spring Rain Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning END unit available for rent in Verano at Bartram Park. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit features over 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs has tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has beautiful tall 42' cabinets, Corian countertops and black/stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom located downstairs. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. This unit has washer/dryer connections and a single car attached garage! No pets please. $65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12934 SPRING RAIN RD have any available units?
12934 SPRING RAIN RD has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12934 SPRING RAIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
12934 SPRING RAIN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12934 SPRING RAIN RD pet-friendly?
No, 12934 SPRING RAIN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12934 SPRING RAIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 12934 SPRING RAIN RD does offer parking.
Does 12934 SPRING RAIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12934 SPRING RAIN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12934 SPRING RAIN RD have a pool?
No, 12934 SPRING RAIN RD does not have a pool.
Does 12934 SPRING RAIN RD have accessible units?
No, 12934 SPRING RAIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12934 SPRING RAIN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12934 SPRING RAIN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12934 SPRING RAIN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12934 SPRING RAIN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
