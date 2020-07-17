Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

12910 Forest Glen Ct S Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3B/2B Spacious house in Riverbrook at Glen Kernan on Hodges- $1950 - Spacious 3 BR/2BA/2 car garage, 1920 sq. ft. house located on a quiet street in one of the most desirable areas of Southside / ICW. Located on a cul-de-sac. and with very private backyard providing a wooded/ preserve view . Top rated Chets Creek Elementary School. House very conveniently located from St. John Town Center, the beaches, Mayo Clinic and office parks. Kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Owner will replace existing carpets with vinyl flooring in all BRs, The owner is looking for a tenant interested in a long term lease. Rent is negotiable depending on length of lease.



Rent: $1950 per month. Tenant to maintain the lawn and the yard.



$1950 - One full month rent as security deposit.

$50 per adult application fee

$125 one time lease processing fee

$300 Non refundable pet fee

$25 per month pet rent



No Cats Allowed



