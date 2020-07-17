All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12910 Forest Glen Ct S

12910 Forest Glen Court South · (904) 354-6646
Location

12910 Forest Glen Court South, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12910 Forest Glen Ct S · Avail. Aug 15

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
12910 Forest Glen Ct S Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3B/2B Spacious house in Riverbrook at Glen Kernan on Hodges- $1950 - Spacious 3 BR/2BA/2 car garage, 1920 sq. ft. house located on a quiet street in one of the most desirable areas of Southside / ICW. Located on a cul-de-sac. and with very private backyard providing a wooded/ preserve view . Top rated Chets Creek Elementary School. House very conveniently located from St. John Town Center, the beaches, Mayo Clinic and office parks. Kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Owner will replace existing carpets with vinyl flooring in all BRs, The owner is looking for a tenant interested in a long term lease. Rent is negotiable depending on length of lease.

Rent: $1950 per month. Tenant to maintain the lawn and the yard.

$1950 per month
$1950 - One full month rent as security deposit.
$50 per adult application fee
$125 one time lease processing fee
$300 Non refundable pet fee
$25 per month pet rent

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5880223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12910 Forest Glen Ct S have any available units?
12910 Forest Glen Ct S has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12910 Forest Glen Ct S have?
Some of 12910 Forest Glen Ct S's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12910 Forest Glen Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
12910 Forest Glen Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12910 Forest Glen Ct S pet-friendly?
Yes, 12910 Forest Glen Ct S is pet friendly.
Does 12910 Forest Glen Ct S offer parking?
Yes, 12910 Forest Glen Ct S offers parking.
Does 12910 Forest Glen Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12910 Forest Glen Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12910 Forest Glen Ct S have a pool?
No, 12910 Forest Glen Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 12910 Forest Glen Ct S have accessible units?
No, 12910 Forest Glen Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 12910 Forest Glen Ct S have units with dishwashers?
No, 12910 Forest Glen Ct S does not have units with dishwashers.
