Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S

12783 Jebb Island Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

12783 Jebb Island Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updating completes the remodel of this gorgeous Jax Golf & CC Home. Beautiful Wood & Tile Flooring in social areas, Gas Fireplace & built-ins in Family Room, Remodeled kitchen with Chef worthy appliances, French Drawer Fridge, Microwave & Convention Oven, Plus 2nd Oven, & Beverage Fridge. Convenient reverse osmosis water system at kitchen sink. Master bath features jetted tub, seamless glass shower, his/her walk in closet. All baths beautifully remodeled. Covered Lanai offer great outdoor entertaining overlooking the 7th hole of golf. Other features include volume ceilings, wide crown molding, Large Laundry with Utility Sink & Storage, Front Load Washer/Dryer included. Kinetico Water Softener, Paver Drive & front porch & great curb appeal. Lawn Care is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S have any available units?
12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S have?
Some of 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S offer parking?
No, 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S does not offer parking.
Does 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S have a pool?
No, 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S have accessible units?
No, 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 12783 JEBB ISLAND CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
