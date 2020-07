Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 3/2 on Cul-De-Sac in Sheffield Village subdivision. This beautifully appointed home offers a split-bedroom floor plan with spacious living/dining room combination. The kitchen has ceramic tile & bay window. Master has walk-in closet, luxurious bath with double sinks, separate shower, & garden tub. Large fenced backyard and patio off living area with view of pond. Detached workshop for an added bonus! Home is located 1 mile from the 385 acre William Sheffield Park!