12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

DEEP WATER ACCESS AND DOCK TO JULINGTON CREEK.. This beautiful pool home is conveniently located in Mandarin under a canopy of oak trees. Come home to take a dip in the pool or enjoy some quiet time listening to the waterfall just outside of the screened in lanai. Want to get away? Walk down to the dock and hop on your watercraft & splash in the Julington Creek. Room for extra parking or boat storage in side yard. Updated kitchen, instant hot water, whole house water softener system, custom trim, walk-in owner's suite closet with built-ins, vaulted ceilings, window seat, storage shed, huge custom built pool deck & pond with waterfalls. Renters insurance with liability for pool and dock is required.