Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN

12744 Magnolia Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12744 Magnolia Point Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
DEEP WATER ACCESS AND DOCK TO JULINGTON CREEK.. This beautiful pool home is conveniently located in Mandarin under a canopy of oak trees. Come home to take a dip in the pool or enjoy some quiet time listening to the waterfall just outside of the screened in lanai. Want to get away? Walk down to the dock and hop on your watercraft & splash in the Julington Creek. Room for extra parking or boat storage in side yard. Updated kitchen, instant hot water, whole house water softener system, custom trim, walk-in owner's suite closet with built-ins, vaulted ceilings, window seat, storage shed, huge custom built pool deck & pond with waterfalls. Renters insurance with liability for pool and dock is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN have any available units?
12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN have?
Some of 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN currently offering any rent specials?
12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN pet-friendly?
No, 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN offer parking?
Yes, 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN offers parking.
Does 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN have a pool?
Yes, 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN has a pool.
Does 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN have accessible units?
No, 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12744 MAGNOLIA POINT LN has units with dishwashers.
