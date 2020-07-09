12705 DAYLIGHT TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3/2 with screened enclosure patio overlooking private view. Newer carpet, upgraded owner's suite bath, painting and newer carpet in BRS. East floor plan for entertaining. Kitchen with center island, large living/dining combo. 2 car garage.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.