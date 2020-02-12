All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723

12700 Bartram Park Blvd 1723 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12700 Bartram Park Blvd 1723, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Williams Walk - 2nd floor condo. very nice unit. Nearby has a lot of stores. Pavilion at Durbin shopping mall is 5 minutes away, Publix is walking distance

(RLNE3913980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 have any available units?
12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 pet-friendly?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 offer parking?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 does not offer parking.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 have a pool?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 does not have a pool.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 have accessible units?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12700 Bartram Park Blvd. #1723 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia