All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:51 AM

12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD

12700 Bartram Park Boulevard · (904) 770-5414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12700 Bartram Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 423 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
This 2nd story, water-view condo is the perfect place for you to come home to enjoy! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen, newer carpet and kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, Enjoy the extensive walking paths, gym, pool and even a pool table in the Clubhouse. Close to tons of restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-295 makes this a convenient spot to get to all areas of Jacksonville and St. Augustine! Small pets welcome on a case by case basis. 50.00/month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD have any available units?
12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD have?
Some of 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD offer parking?
No, 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD has a pool.
Does 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity