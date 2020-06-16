12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool pool table

This 2nd story, water-view condo is the perfect place for you to come home to enjoy! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen, newer carpet and kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, Enjoy the extensive walking paths, gym, pool and even a pool table in the Clubhouse. Close to tons of restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-295 makes this a convenient spot to get to all areas of Jacksonville and St. Augustine! Small pets welcome on a case by case basis. 50.00/month pet rent.