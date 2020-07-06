12635 Avery Hill Court

Amenities

This 2-story house is located in the Belmont Lakes neighborhood in the East Arlington area of Jacksonville, FL. It is conveniently located just minutes away from the beaches, downtown Jacksonville, and the St. John's Town Center. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom property offers over 2,600 square feet of living area; a 2-car garage; high ceilings throughout; a mix of tile and carpet floors; a laundry room with washer and dryer; a fully-loaded kitchen with large wood cabinets, plenty of counter space on the granite counter tops, a double-sided sink, a large island, and all black appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave); a separate dining area; a large, open living area; and a HUGE fenced-in back yard.



Small pets are OK. Must be under 10 pounds and remain indoors. No aggressive breeds. Strict 2 pet limit.



