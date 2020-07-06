All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12635 Avery Hill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12635 Avery Hill Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12635 Avery Hill Court

12635 Avery Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12635 Avery Hill Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2-story house is located in the Belmont Lakes neighborhood in the East Arlington area of Jacksonville, FL. It is conveniently located just minutes away from the beaches, downtown Jacksonville, and the St. John's Town Center. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom property offers over 2,600 square feet of living area; a 2-car garage; high ceilings throughout; a mix of tile and carpet floors; a laundry room with washer and dryer; a fully-loaded kitchen with large wood cabinets, plenty of counter space on the granite counter tops, a double-sided sink, a large island, and all black appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave); a separate dining area; a large, open living area; and a HUGE fenced-in back yard.

Small pets are OK. Must be under 10 pounds and remain indoors. No aggressive breeds. Strict 2 pet limit.

Please call us or visit our website for additional information, pictures, a video tour, or to schedule a showing with one of our agents.

Applications are on a first come, first served basis. Don't delay as this one will go fast!

Make sure to watch the video tour:
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/gppDMrBrYrk

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 904-520-4283 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvillePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,757, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,757, Available 6/15/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12635 Avery Hill Court have any available units?
12635 Avery Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12635 Avery Hill Court have?
Some of 12635 Avery Hill Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12635 Avery Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
12635 Avery Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12635 Avery Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12635 Avery Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 12635 Avery Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 12635 Avery Hill Court offers parking.
Does 12635 Avery Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12635 Avery Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12635 Avery Hill Court have a pool?
No, 12635 Avery Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 12635 Avery Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 12635 Avery Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12635 Avery Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12635 Avery Hill Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia