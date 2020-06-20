12634 KIRKBY CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Move-in ready pool house for rent. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a peaceful family friendly neighborhood. Lovely 4 bed, 2 bath home w/ over 2,180 square ft. Separate office/den. Large eat in kitchen with lots of counter top & cabinet space. Huge master bath suite w/ remodeled private bathroom featuring large tub and separate shower. Heat vent in both bathrooms. Handsome hardwood flooring. Screened-in pool. Large fenced in backyard. Huge detached workshop shed in backyard w/ elect. service. 2 car attached garage. Washer & dryer are not included. No RV parking. Boat parking will be allowed. Weekly pool maintenance included with rent. Tenant responsible for all lawn care maintenance. Tenant responsible for all utilities including irrigation meter, water, sewer, elect. cable/internet.