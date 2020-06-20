All apartments in Jacksonville
12634 KIRKBY CT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

12634 KIRKBY CT

12634 Kirkby Court · No Longer Available
Location

12634 Kirkby Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Move-in ready pool house for rent. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a peaceful family friendly neighborhood. Lovely 4 bed, 2 bath home w/ over 2,180 square ft. Separate office/den. Large eat in kitchen with lots of counter top & cabinet space. Huge master bath suite w/ remodeled private bathroom featuring large tub and separate shower. Heat vent in both bathrooms. Handsome hardwood flooring. Screened-in pool. Large fenced in backyard. Huge detached workshop shed in backyard w/ elect. service. 2 car attached garage. Washer & dryer are not included. No RV parking. Boat parking will be allowed. Weekly pool maintenance included with rent. Tenant responsible for all lawn care maintenance. Tenant responsible for all utilities including irrigation meter, water, sewer, elect. cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12634 KIRKBY CT have any available units?
12634 KIRKBY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12634 KIRKBY CT have?
Some of 12634 KIRKBY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12634 KIRKBY CT currently offering any rent specials?
12634 KIRKBY CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12634 KIRKBY CT pet-friendly?
No, 12634 KIRKBY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12634 KIRKBY CT offer parking?
Yes, 12634 KIRKBY CT does offer parking.
Does 12634 KIRKBY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12634 KIRKBY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12634 KIRKBY CT have a pool?
Yes, 12634 KIRKBY CT has a pool.
Does 12634 KIRKBY CT have accessible units?
No, 12634 KIRKBY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12634 KIRKBY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12634 KIRKBY CT has units with dishwashers.
