12622 Ashglen Dr S

Amenities
RECENTLY REDUCED! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in a great location! Neutral paint scheme throughout and ready for a new family! Washer and Dryer are included! Home features a great split bedroom floor plan. Large master bedroom with access to your screened in patio. En suite has his and her vanities, garden tub, stand up shower and TWO walk in closets. With 1,598 sqft of living space the living area with vaulted ceilings makes it feel even larger. Fully fenced backyard with pavered patio and a large screen patio. Resident benefit package: $16.00/month. Renter's insurance required. Small Pets under 25lbs considered.
Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $250 per pet
Pet Rent: $15/month per pet *SINGLE FAMILY OCCUPANCY ONLY.