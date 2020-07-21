All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12622 Ashglen Dr S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12622 Ashglen Dr S
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

12622 Ashglen Dr S

12622 Ashglen Dr S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

12622 Ashglen Dr S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY REDUCED! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in a great location! Neutral paint scheme throughout and ready for a new family! Washer and Dryer are included! Home features a great split bedroom floor plan. Large master bedroom with access to your screened in patio. En suite has his and her vanities, garden tub, stand up shower and TWO walk in closets. With 1,598 sqft of living space the living area with vaulted ceilings makes it feel even larger. Fully fenced backyard with pavered patio and a large screen patio. Resident benefit package: $16.00/month. Renter's insurance required. Small Pets under 25lbs considered.
Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $250 per pet
Pet Rent: $15/month per pet *SINGLE FAMILY OCCUPANCY ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12622 Ashglen Dr S have any available units?
12622 Ashglen Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12622 Ashglen Dr S have?
Some of 12622 Ashglen Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12622 Ashglen Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
12622 Ashglen Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12622 Ashglen Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 12622 Ashglen Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 12622 Ashglen Dr S offer parking?
No, 12622 Ashglen Dr S does not offer parking.
Does 12622 Ashglen Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12622 Ashglen Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12622 Ashglen Dr S have a pool?
No, 12622 Ashglen Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 12622 Ashglen Dr S have accessible units?
No, 12622 Ashglen Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 12622 Ashglen Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12622 Ashglen Dr S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia