12622 Ashglen Dr S

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RECENTLY REDUCED! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in a great location! Neutral paint scheme throughout and ready for a new family! Washer and Dryer are included! Home features a great split bedroom floor plan. Large master bedroom with access to your screened in patio. En suite has his and her vanities, garden tub, stand up shower and TWO walk in closets. With 1,598 sqft of living space the living area with vaulted ceilings makes it feel even larger. Fully fenced backyard with pavered patio and a large screen patio. Resident benefit package: $16.00/month. Renter's insurance required. Small Pets under 25lbs considered.

Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $250 per pet

Pet Rent: $15/month per pet *SINGLE FAMILY OCCUPANCY ONLY.