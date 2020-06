Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Convienent location to Mayport / Jacksonville and Beaches. 2 story Townhome with one bedroom down and one bedroom up. Upstairs bedroom has walk in storage /closet area. Downstairs has living dining combo. TIle and wood floors throughout. Kitchen includes electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Back covered porch with laundry utility room with washer dryer hook up. Backyard is fenced.