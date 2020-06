Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

Convenient to everything - beaches, shopping, schools, work, bases. Nice clean modern home with large fenced backyard. Walk in closets in every bedroom. Open floorplan with high ceilings. Step in pantry in large eat-in kitchen. Master bath features dual sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub, and large walk in closet. Washer/dryer included. Access to beautiful community pool and workout center. NO PETS, PLEASE.