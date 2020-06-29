12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Whitmore Oaks! Located just off Old St Augustine Rd, this newer home built in 2015 is definitely one you will want to see! This home features almost 2,600 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a den/bedroom and half bath. Nice size living/dining room combo. Large open kitchen with tall 42' espresso cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen also features a double oven and separate glass top stove! Breakfast nook located right off the kitchen as well. Master bathroom has garden tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks! This home also has a large extended covered patio and overlooks the beautiful lake! It is screened in and tiled! Tenant handles lawncare. Pets are welcomed.