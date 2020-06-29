All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:02 AM

12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR

12493 Acosta Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12493 Acosta Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Whitmore Oaks! Located just off Old St Augustine Rd, this newer home built in 2015 is definitely one you will want to see! This home features almost 2,600 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a den/bedroom and half bath. Nice size living/dining room combo. Large open kitchen with tall 42' espresso cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen also features a double oven and separate glass top stove! Breakfast nook located right off the kitchen as well. Master bathroom has garden tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks! This home also has a large extended covered patio and overlooks the beautiful lake! It is screened in and tiled! Tenant handles lawncare. Pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR have any available units?
12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR have?
Some of 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR is pet friendly.
Does 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR offer parking?
No, 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR does not offer parking.
Does 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR have a pool?
No, 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR does not have a pool.
Does 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12493 ACOSTA OAKS DR does not have units with dishwashers.

