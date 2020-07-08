1249 DUNNS LAKE DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE JUNE 10th, 2020***Beautiful home in the Dunn's Creek Plantation community! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts over 2,200 sq. ft. of living space. Nice hardwood and tile flooring throughout the entire home! Upon entering this house you have a large formal dining room and formal living room. Stunning gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven and tall 42' cherry wood cabinets! This kithcen is a great size and has an eat-in-dinette area as well. Oversize master bedroom with beautiful tray ceiling! Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and nice tiled walk-in shower. Laundry room with washer/dryer connections. 3 car garage! Screened in patio overlooking fenced in yard! Tenant is responsible for lawncare.