1249 DUNNS LAKE DR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

1249 DUNNS LAKE DR

1249 Dunns Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1249 Dunns Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE JUNE 10th, 2020***Beautiful home in the Dunn's Creek Plantation community! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts over 2,200 sq. ft. of living space. Nice hardwood and tile flooring throughout the entire home! Upon entering this house you have a large formal dining room and formal living room. Stunning gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven and tall 42' cherry wood cabinets! This kithcen is a great size and has an eat-in-dinette area as well. Oversize master bedroom with beautiful tray ceiling! Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and nice tiled walk-in shower. Laundry room with washer/dryer connections. 3 car garage! Screened in patio overlooking fenced in yard! Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR have any available units?
1249 DUNNS LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR have?
Some of 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1249 DUNNS LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR have a pool?
No, 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 DUNNS LAKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

