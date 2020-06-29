12465 Nesting Eagles Way, Jacksonville, FL 32225 East Arlington
Must see this 3 BR / 2 BA home which has been recently remodeled. Large owner suite includes bath with garden tub and beautifully tiled separate shower. Kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Relax on the spacious screened lanai while enjoying the peaceful lake. Carpet in bedrooms and beautiful tile floors with a wood look in the main living areas. Pets will be considered with approved application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
