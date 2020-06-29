All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:26 AM

12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY

12465 Nesting Eagles Way · No Longer Available
Location

12465 Nesting Eagles Way, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see this 3 BR / 2 BA home which has been recently remodeled. Large owner suite includes bath with garden tub and beautifully tiled separate shower. Kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Relax on the spacious screened lanai while enjoying the peaceful lake. Carpet in bedrooms and beautiful tile floors with a wood look in the main living areas. Pets will be considered with approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY have any available units?
12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY have?
Some of 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY is pet friendly.
Does 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY offer parking?
No, 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY have a pool?
No, 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY have accessible units?
No, 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY has units with dishwashers.
