12465 NESTING EAGLES WAY

Amenities

Must see this 3 BR / 2 BA home which has been recently remodeled. Large owner suite includes bath with garden tub and beautifully tiled separate shower. Kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Relax on the spacious screened lanai while enjoying the peaceful lake. Carpet in bedrooms and beautiful tile floors with a wood look in the main living areas. Pets will be considered with approved application.