12437 Cliff Swallow Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12437 Cliff Swallow Court

12437 Cliff Swallow Court · No Longer Available
Location

12437 Cliff Swallow Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 01/01/19 3/2/2 lovely house for rent - Property Id: 68474

Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage, fully furnished home for rent. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout. All the amenities. Washer dryer included. Private community-Fenced yard, Corner lot, 3 miles to UNF and 3 miles to Atlantic/Neptune Beach. Convenient to 9A and shopping. $1800 per month. Plus electric and cable/Wi-Fi. Available immediately. Please call Mark. 904-864-6590
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68474
Property Id 68474

(RLNE4545554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12437 Cliff Swallow Court have any available units?
12437 Cliff Swallow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12437 Cliff Swallow Court have?
Some of 12437 Cliff Swallow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12437 Cliff Swallow Court currently offering any rent specials?
12437 Cliff Swallow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12437 Cliff Swallow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12437 Cliff Swallow Court is pet friendly.
Does 12437 Cliff Swallow Court offer parking?
Yes, 12437 Cliff Swallow Court does offer parking.
Does 12437 Cliff Swallow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12437 Cliff Swallow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12437 Cliff Swallow Court have a pool?
No, 12437 Cliff Swallow Court does not have a pool.
Does 12437 Cliff Swallow Court have accessible units?
No, 12437 Cliff Swallow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12437 Cliff Swallow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12437 Cliff Swallow Court has units with dishwashers.
