12437 Cliff Swallow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 01/01/19 3/2/2 lovely house for rent - Property Id: 68474



Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage, fully furnished home for rent. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout. All the amenities. Washer dryer included. Private community-Fenced yard, Corner lot, 3 miles to UNF and 3 miles to Atlantic/Neptune Beach. Convenient to 9A and shopping. $1800 per month. Plus electric and cable/Wi-Fi. Available immediately. Please call Mark. 904-864-6590

