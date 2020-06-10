12437 Cliff Swallow Court

Amenities
Available 01/01/19 3/2/2 lovely house for rent - Property Id: 68474
Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage, fully furnished home for rent. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout. All the amenities. Washer dryer included. Private community-Fenced yard, Corner lot, 3 miles to UNF and 3 miles to Atlantic/Neptune Beach. Convenient to 9A and shopping. $1800 per month. Plus electric and cable/Wi-Fi. Available immediately. Please call Mark. 904-864-6590
