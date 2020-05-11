12385 Hagan Creek Drive W

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings. When you enter you will see the formal dining room and a study. Continue to the large kitchen that has stainless appliances, maple cabinets, an island prep area and a breakfast nook. The kitchen opens to the living room creating a very inviting space. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom off to one side of the living room. The master bedroom is on the other side and has an en-suite, with garden tub, stand up shower and a double sink. Home has great and space. The fenced backyard has a wonderful water view. Great amenities for residents to enjoy include community pool and children's playground. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today. Home is available September 6th.