All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12385 Hagan Creek Drive W
Last updated July 4 2019 at 12:14 AM

12385 Hagan Creek Drive W

12385 Hagan Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12385 Hagan Creek Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings. When you enter you will see the formal dining room and a study. Continue to the large kitchen that has stainless appliances, maple cabinets, an island prep area and a breakfast nook. The kitchen opens to the living room creating a very inviting space. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom off to one side of the living room. The master bedroom is on the other side and has an en-suite, with garden tub, stand up shower and a double sink. Home has great and space. The fenced backyard has a wonderful water view. Great amenities for residents to enjoy include community pool and children's playground. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today. Home is available September 6th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W have any available units?
12385 Hagan Creek Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W have?
Some of 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
12385 Hagan Creek Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W offer parking?
No, 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W does not offer parking.
Does 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W has a pool.
Does 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W have accessible units?
No, 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W have units with dishwashers?
No, 12385 Hagan Creek Drive W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia