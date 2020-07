Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range

The spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook provide the perfect layout for entertaining. The family room features a fireplace , and the large master suite has a bath with separate tub and shower. Enjoy relaxing evenings in the private, and fenced back yard which is perfect for your outdoor activities. Close proximity to schools, neighborhood park, and more.