12362 VISTA POINT CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12362 VISTA POINT CIR

12362 Vista Point Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12362 Vista Point Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate custom built home in 2017 located in a gated community! First floor features an open floor plan with the upgraded kitchen, dining room, two living rooms, and convenient half-bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs. Upstairs also offers an oversized loft that can be a multi-use space. Owner's suite features a retreat that can be used as an office space or nursery, walk-in shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Fully fenced in backyard with covered patio makes for great outdoor entertaining. Close to NS Mayport, major highways, UNF, St Johns Town Center, Mayo Clinic, beaches, and restaurants. Available now! Non-smokers only, pets welcome subject to owner's approval with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12362 VISTA POINT CIR have any available units?
12362 VISTA POINT CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12362 VISTA POINT CIR have?
Some of 12362 VISTA POINT CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12362 VISTA POINT CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12362 VISTA POINT CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12362 VISTA POINT CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12362 VISTA POINT CIR is pet friendly.
Does 12362 VISTA POINT CIR offer parking?
Yes, 12362 VISTA POINT CIR does offer parking.
Does 12362 VISTA POINT CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12362 VISTA POINT CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12362 VISTA POINT CIR have a pool?
No, 12362 VISTA POINT CIR does not have a pool.
Does 12362 VISTA POINT CIR have accessible units?
No, 12362 VISTA POINT CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12362 VISTA POINT CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12362 VISTA POINT CIR has units with dishwashers.
