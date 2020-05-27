12362 VISTA POINT CIR

Amenities

Immaculate custom built home in 2017 located in a gated community! First floor features an open floor plan with the upgraded kitchen, dining room, two living rooms, and convenient half-bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs. Upstairs also offers an oversized loft that can be a multi-use space. Owner's suite features a retreat that can be used as an office space or nursery, walk-in shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Fully fenced in backyard with covered patio makes for great outdoor entertaining. Close to NS Mayport, major highways, UNF, St Johns Town Center, Mayo Clinic, beaches, and restaurants. Available now! Non-smokers only, pets welcome subject to owner's approval with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee.