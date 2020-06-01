1235 BAYSHORE DR N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute court yard private gated entrance to Conveniently located townhome close to Naval Station Mayport, beaches, short distance to the airport, lots of shopping and restaurants. End unit with fenced in backyard. All tile through out. No carpet. Pets welcome with approval. Two bedrooms & 1 bathroom upstairs , 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs. Nice family room/den/office/playroom,etc. Washer & Dryer stay but, as is. Lots of storage. Kitchen is in the process of being remodeled. New cabinets and counter tops. New photos will be submitted when completed. Also, some painting to be done. Room mates welcome. Use showing assist for all showings.