1235 BAYSHORE DR N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1235 BAYSHORE DR N

1235 Bayshore Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Bayshore Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute court yard private gated entrance to Conveniently located townhome close to Naval Station Mayport, beaches, short distance to the airport, lots of shopping and restaurants. End unit with fenced in backyard. All tile through out. No carpet. Pets welcome with approval. Two bedrooms & 1 bathroom upstairs , 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs. Nice family room/den/office/playroom,etc. Washer & Dryer stay but, as is. Lots of storage. Kitchen is in the process of being remodeled. New cabinets and counter tops. New photos will be submitted when completed. Also, some painting to be done. Room mates welcome. Use showing assist for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 BAYSHORE DR N have any available units?
1235 BAYSHORE DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 BAYSHORE DR N have?
Some of 1235 BAYSHORE DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 BAYSHORE DR N currently offering any rent specials?
1235 BAYSHORE DR N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 BAYSHORE DR N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 BAYSHORE DR N is pet friendly.
Does 1235 BAYSHORE DR N offer parking?
Yes, 1235 BAYSHORE DR N does offer parking.
Does 1235 BAYSHORE DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 BAYSHORE DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 BAYSHORE DR N have a pool?
No, 1235 BAYSHORE DR N does not have a pool.
Does 1235 BAYSHORE DR N have accessible units?
No, 1235 BAYSHORE DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 BAYSHORE DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 BAYSHORE DR N has units with dishwashers.
