Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is MOVE IN READY FOR $1100 WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT ELECTRIC AND CABLE. Pets such as cats/dogs are allowed. To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text ?(702) 483-7281