12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Kensington Lakes Beauty! - Welcome Home! Excellent location in gated community located on the lake! 2 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom on the second floor. First floor offers open living room, dining room, kitchen, a convenient half bath and a screened in back patio w/ Storage. Washer and Dryer are INCLUDED! The community has large community pool for tenant use.



Application Fee: $55/adult

Admin Fee: $100 due upon applicant approval



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2573184)