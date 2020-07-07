All apartments in Jacksonville
12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305

Location

12311 Kensington Lakes Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Kensington Lakes Beauty! - Welcome Home! Excellent location in gated community located on the lake! 2 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom on the second floor. First floor offers open living room, dining room, kitchen, a convenient half bath and a screened in back patio w/ Storage. Washer and Dryer are INCLUDED! The community has large community pool for tenant use.

Application Fee: $55/adult
Admin Fee: $100 due upon applicant approval

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2573184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 have any available units?
12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 currently offering any rent specials?
12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 pet-friendly?
No, 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 offer parking?
No, 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 does not offer parking.
Does 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 have a pool?
Yes, 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 has a pool.
Does 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 have accessible units?
No, 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 does not have accessible units.
Does 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305 does not have units with air conditioning.

