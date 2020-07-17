12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Condo 3 BD 2 BA in Gated Community with Great Amenities - Condo in a gated community conveniently located on the ground floor unit. Great location in the Hammock Grove Subdivision with quick and easy access to shopping, Mayport Naval Base, airport, 295 and 95. Features include:



*One car garage

*Large master suite with separate tub, walk-in shower & double vanities

*Screened patio with French door

*Open floor plan for easy entertaining

*Kitchen has oversized granite countertop & tile floor

*Abundant cabinet space & extra pantry

*Stove, Refrigerator, Built in Microwave

*Water softener

*Beautiful hardwood floors

*Community Pool within walking distance

*MOVE IN READY JULY 15TH WITH TWO WEEKS FREE PRORATED RENT!!!



(RLNE4796068)