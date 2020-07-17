All apartments in Jacksonville
12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901
12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901

12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Condo 3 BD 2 BA in Gated Community with Great Amenities - Condo in a gated community conveniently located on the ground floor unit. Great location in the Hammock Grove Subdivision with quick and easy access to shopping, Mayport Naval Base, airport, 295 and 95. Features include:

*One car garage
*Large master suite with separate tub, walk-in shower & double vanities
*Screened patio with French door
*Open floor plan for easy entertaining
*Kitchen has oversized granite countertop & tile floor
*Abundant cabinet space & extra pantry
*Stove, Refrigerator, Built in Microwave
*Water softener
*Beautiful hardwood floors
*Community Pool within walking distance
*MOVE IN READY JULY 15TH WITH TWO WEEKS FREE PRORATED RENT!!!

(RLNE4796068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 have any available units?
12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 have?
Some of 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 is pet friendly.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 offer parking?
Yes, 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 offers parking.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 have a pool?
Yes, 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 has a pool.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 have accessible units?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901 does not have units with dishwashers.
