12300 Crossfield Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:41 PM

12300 Crossfield Drive

12300 Crossfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12300 Crossfield Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Forest Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 4bedroom /2.5bath Home for Lease in Northside near River City Mall! - Gorgeous Modern home built in 2017 for lease! Villages of Westport is Express Homes newest community in Jacksonville, Florida and is conveniently located on the popular Northside area off Dunn Avenue. Homeowners will enjoy the short commute to any part of the greater Jacksonville area, including Jacksonville International Airport, River City Mall, downtown Jacksonville, and the beaches. Enjoy a great location, resident amenities featuring a pool, cabana, grilling area, covered pavilion, playground, soccer field, tennis court, and so much more!

Pets allowed with $250 pet fee. No aggressive breeds permitted.

$1495 Rent + $10 admin fee = $1505 Total Monthly

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE5137150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12300 Crossfield Drive have any available units?
12300 Crossfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12300 Crossfield Drive have?
Some of 12300 Crossfield Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12300 Crossfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12300 Crossfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12300 Crossfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12300 Crossfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12300 Crossfield Drive offer parking?
No, 12300 Crossfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12300 Crossfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12300 Crossfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12300 Crossfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12300 Crossfield Drive has a pool.
Does 12300 Crossfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 12300 Crossfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12300 Crossfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12300 Crossfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
