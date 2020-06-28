12300 Crossfield Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 4bedroom /2.5bath Home for Lease in Northside near River City Mall! - Gorgeous Modern home built in 2017 for lease! Villages of Westport is Express Homes newest community in Jacksonville, Florida and is conveniently located on the popular Northside area off Dunn Avenue. Homeowners will enjoy the short commute to any part of the greater Jacksonville area, including Jacksonville International Airport, River City Mall, downtown Jacksonville, and the beaches. Enjoy a great location, resident amenities featuring a pool, cabana, grilling area, covered pavilion, playground, soccer field, tennis court, and so much more!



Pets allowed with $250 pet fee. No aggressive breeds permitted.



$1495 Rent + $10 admin fee = $1505 Total Monthly



Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell: (904) 615-0834



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



(RLNE5137150)