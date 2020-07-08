12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Summer starts right here. This open air sunny glass Florida Room is perfect for our coastal climate - separately heated and cooled for unforgettable staycations. Dinners alfresco right under the stars on your covered lanai. Large Modular seating will fit perfectly in FR open to Kitchen. Split BR plan designed for growing family. Front Living Room could be office or non-conforming 4th Bedroom. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout.