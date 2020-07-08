All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S

12279 Bucks Harbor Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

12279 Bucks Harbor Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Summer starts right here. This open air sunny glass Florida Room is perfect for our coastal climate - separately heated and cooled for unforgettable staycations. Dinners alfresco right under the stars on your covered lanai. Large Modular seating will fit perfectly in FR open to Kitchen. Split BR plan designed for growing family. Front Living Room could be office or non-conforming 4th Bedroom. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S have any available units?
12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S have?
Some of 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S currently offering any rent specials?
12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S pet-friendly?
No, 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S offer parking?
No, 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S does not offer parking.
Does 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S have a pool?
No, 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S does not have a pool.
Does 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S have accessible units?
No, 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S has units with dishwashers.

