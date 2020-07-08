12279 BUCKS HARBOR DR S

12279 Bucks Harbor Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225 East Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Summer starts right here. This open air sunny glass Florida Room is perfect for our coastal climate - separately heated and cooled for unforgettable staycations. Dinners alfresco right under the stars on your covered lanai. Large Modular seating will fit perfectly in FR open to Kitchen. Split BR plan designed for growing family. Front Living Room could be office or non-conforming 4th Bedroom. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
