12271 Black Walnut Court

Three Bedroom New Berlin Townhome! -

1412 sq. ft. 3BR/2.5BA Northside townhome off New Berlin Road, located at The Villages of Northwoods. Conveniently located to schools, shopping and military bases. Ground floor features well appointed kitchen with breakfast bar and overlooks the dining and living areas. Living room opens onto the screened patio with pond view. This floor also has a half bath for guest and garage access. Upstairs includes a generously sized Master Suite with two Walk-In Closets and Master Bath with double vanity. Two additional guest bedrooms and full bath. Separate laundry area with washer and dryer included. This spacious townhome has new carpet, wooden blinds and a neutral color pallet throughout. Community Pool, Playgrounds and Nature Trails. Small Pets ok with Paid Pet Fee.



Additional Information:



Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.



