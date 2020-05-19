All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12271 Black Walnut Court

12271 Black Walnut Court · No Longer Available
Location

12271 Black Walnut Court, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom New Berlin Townhome! -
Schedule a showing online at:
www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/

1412 sq. ft. 3BR/2.5BA Northside townhome off New Berlin Road, located at The Villages of Northwoods. Conveniently located to schools, shopping and military bases. Ground floor features well appointed kitchen with breakfast bar and overlooks the dining and living areas. Living room opens onto the screened patio with pond view. This floor also has a half bath for guest and garage access. Upstairs includes a generously sized Master Suite with two Walk-In Closets and Master Bath with double vanity. Two additional guest bedrooms and full bath. Separate laundry area with washer and dryer included. This spacious townhome has new carpet, wooden blinds and a neutral color pallet throughout. Community Pool, Playgrounds and Nature Trails. Small Pets ok with Paid Pet Fee.

Additional Information:

To Schedule a Showing please visit:
www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/

Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

Frequently Asked Questions are available at:
www.NestTenders.com/common-questions

This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!

www.NestTenders.com/contact | Monday-Friday, 9AM to 5PM

Smarter Renting. Better Living. NestTenders.

(RLNE3556949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12271 Black Walnut Court have any available units?
12271 Black Walnut Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12271 Black Walnut Court have?
Some of 12271 Black Walnut Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12271 Black Walnut Court currently offering any rent specials?
12271 Black Walnut Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12271 Black Walnut Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12271 Black Walnut Court is pet friendly.
Does 12271 Black Walnut Court offer parking?
Yes, 12271 Black Walnut Court does offer parking.
Does 12271 Black Walnut Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12271 Black Walnut Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12271 Black Walnut Court have a pool?
Yes, 12271 Black Walnut Court has a pool.
Does 12271 Black Walnut Court have accessible units?
No, 12271 Black Walnut Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12271 Black Walnut Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12271 Black Walnut Court does not have units with dishwashers.
