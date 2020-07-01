All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020

1227 DAWN CREEK CT

1227 Dawn Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Dawn Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**SKYPE/ZOOM showing available** This cozy 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms is perfectly situated deep on a Daybreak Woods cul-de-sac. You'll love the large eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring all appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. Escape to the family room, which has a media nook that can be used as a child's work station. Enjoy an Owner's Suite that is large enough for a king-sized bed and all the bedroom furniture. Relax the day away in the garden tub, or enjoy the separate walk-in shower. Don't waste your time thinking about it, APPLY NOW!No smoking / Dogs under 20 lbs only upon approval with a non-refundable fee. ($250) Easy commute to Downtown, NS Mayport & Kings Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have any available units?
1227 DAWN CREEK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have?
Some of 1227 DAWN CREEK CT's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 DAWN CREEK CT currently offering any rent specials?
1227 DAWN CREEK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 DAWN CREEK CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT is pet friendly.
Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT offer parking?
No, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT does not offer parking.
Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have a pool?
No, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT does not have a pool.
Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have accessible units?
No, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 DAWN CREEK CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 DAWN CREEK CT does not have units with dishwashers.

