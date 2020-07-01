1227 DAWN CREEK CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**SKYPE/ZOOM showing available** This cozy 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms is perfectly situated deep on a Daybreak Woods cul-de-sac. You'll love the large eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring all appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. Escape to the family room, which has a media nook that can be used as a child's work station. Enjoy an Owner's Suite that is large enough for a king-sized bed and all the bedroom furniture. Relax the day away in the garden tub, or enjoy the separate walk-in shower. Don't waste your time thinking about it, APPLY NOW!No smoking / Dogs under 20 lbs only upon approval with a non-refundable fee. ($250) Easy commute to Downtown, NS Mayport & Kings Bay.