1226 CHERRY ST

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 points: west on Park St, right on Cherry St. to property on left.3 bedrooms, 2 bath, living/dining combo, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW/MW), hardwood floors, built in bookshelves, master bath with walk in shower and double shower heads, washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, front porch, back deck, central heat and air, approx 1,150 sf, off street parking, fenced backyard, may consider pet with NRPF, 1 year lease, $1,700 security deposit, lawn service and pest control included. [AVlb lr] available now.