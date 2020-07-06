All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1226 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 points: west on Park St, right on Cherry St. to property on left.3 bedrooms, 2 bath, living/dining combo, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW/MW), hardwood floors, built in bookshelves, master bath with walk in shower and double shower heads, washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, front porch, back deck, central heat and air, approx 1,150 sf, off street parking, fenced backyard, may consider pet with NRPF, 1 year lease, $1,700 security deposit, lawn service and pest control included. [AVlb lr] available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 CHERRY ST have any available units?
1226 CHERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 CHERRY ST have?
Some of 1226 CHERRY ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 CHERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1226 CHERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 CHERRY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 CHERRY ST is pet friendly.
Does 1226 CHERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1226 CHERRY ST offers parking.
Does 1226 CHERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 CHERRY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 CHERRY ST have a pool?
No, 1226 CHERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1226 CHERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 1226 CHERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 CHERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 CHERRY ST has units with dishwashers.

