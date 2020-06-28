All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

12252 BLACK WALNUT CT

12252 Black Walnut Court · No Longer Available
Location

12252 Black Walnut Court, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3/2.5 now available in the Villages of Northwoods. Located in a court across the street from New Berlin Elementary School and Louis Sheffield park. All ceramic tile downstairs. Granite countertops in the kitchen with a bar that opens to a dining area and a cozy family room that leads to the upstairs bedrooms. Comes with washer and dryer (as-is), one-car garage, and a screened patio on the back of the home.Pets are upon approval with non-refundable pet fee. ($250 per pet) Villages of Northwoods is a small development off New Berlin including pool and playground.Very close to I-95 & I-295 near the airport with easy access to shopping and dining in River City Marketplace.Easy commute to NS Mayport & and Kings Bay! Pets are upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

