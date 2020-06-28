12252 BLACK WALNUT CT

Amenities

Wonderful 3/2.5 now available in the Villages of Northwoods. Located in a court across the street from New Berlin Elementary School and Louis Sheffield park. All ceramic tile downstairs. Granite countertops in the kitchen with a bar that opens to a dining area and a cozy family room that leads to the upstairs bedrooms. Comes with washer and dryer (as-is), one-car garage, and a screened patio on the back of the home.Pets are upon approval with non-refundable pet fee. ($250 per pet) Villages of Northwoods is a small development off New Berlin including pool and playground.Very close to I-95 & I-295 near the airport with easy access to shopping and dining in River City Marketplace.Easy commute to NS Mayport & and Kings Bay! Pets are upon owner approval.