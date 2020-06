Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool guest suite

MUST SEE !!!! Excellent Location, House is Gracious, Cul De Sac, Two side Preserve and zero traffic. 4brm/3bath most popular Valencia Model. It has Gorgeous Kitchen with granite counter top with upgraded cabinets.it has huge guest suite with full bath in downstairs. Huge Master with his and her closets and 3 bedrooms on second floor. Nice study and separate dining and nook area.