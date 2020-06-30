12212 NETTLECREEK DR

12212 Nettlecreek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225 East Arlington
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
MOVE IN READY Beautiful Two story 4 Brs 3.5 Baths 3140 SFT Large Home in a desirable community with formal Living/Dining /Kitchen/Family/ Master Bed Rooms on 1st Floor. 3 BRs 2 Baths and large Loft/Entertainment Room on 2nd floor. House is located in a very quiet dead end street overlooking Natural Preserves in Front/Back. Comes with ALL appliances including Washer & Dryer. Consider Lease with Option to Buy. Also Listed for SALE MLS # 10054248.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
