All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12212 NETTLECREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12212 NETTLECREEK DR
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:05 AM

12212 NETTLECREEK DR

12212 Nettlecreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12212 Nettlecreek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
MOVE IN READY Beautiful Two story 4 Brs 3.5 Baths 3140 SFT Large Home in a desirable community with formal Living/Dining /Kitchen/Family/ Master Bed Rooms on 1st Floor. 3 BRs 2 Baths and large Loft/Entertainment Room on 2nd floor. House is located in a very quiet dead end street overlooking Natural Preserves in Front/Back. Comes with ALL appliances including Washer & Dryer. Consider Lease with Option to Buy. Also Listed for SALE MLS # 10054248.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 NETTLECREEK DR have any available units?
12212 NETTLECREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 NETTLECREEK DR have?
Some of 12212 NETTLECREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 NETTLECREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
12212 NETTLECREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 NETTLECREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 12212 NETTLECREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12212 NETTLECREEK DR offer parking?
No, 12212 NETTLECREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 12212 NETTLECREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12212 NETTLECREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 NETTLECREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 12212 NETTLECREEK DR has a pool.
Does 12212 NETTLECREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 12212 NETTLECREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 NETTLECREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 NETTLECREEK DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia