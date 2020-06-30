12212 NETTLECREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

MOVE IN READY Beautiful Two story 4 Brs 3.5 Baths 3140 SFT Large Home in a desirable community with formal Living/Dining /Kitchen/Family/ Master Bed Rooms on 1st Floor. 3 BRs 2 Baths and large Loft/Entertainment Room on 2nd floor. House is located in a very quiet dead end street overlooking Natural Preserves in Front/Back. Comes with ALL appliances including Washer & Dryer. Consider Lease with Option to Buy. Also Listed for SALE MLS # 10054248.