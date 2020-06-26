12201 Jenny Oak Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

This nicely appointed, 4-bedroom, 2-bath home is waiting for you! Gleaming cherry wood floors accent the large, combined living room-dining room and the eat-in kitchen with a center island, a tile backsplash and all major appliances. The master suite is your own retreat featuring a private bath with a dual-sink vanity, a garden tub, a shower stall and a walk-in closet. The focal point of this home is the screened-in porch that opens onto a paver patio in the privacy-fenced backyard. Close to schools, lots of shopping and dining, I-295, and I-95! Pets conditional.