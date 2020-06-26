All apartments in Jacksonville
12201 Jenny Oak Court

12201 Jenny Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

12201 Jenny Oak Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
This nicely appointed, 4-bedroom, 2-bath home is waiting for you! Gleaming cherry wood floors accent the large, combined living room-dining room and the eat-in kitchen with a center island, a tile backsplash and all major appliances. The master suite is your own retreat featuring a private bath with a dual-sink vanity, a garden tub, a shower stall and a walk-in closet. The focal point of this home is the screened-in porch that opens onto a paver patio in the privacy-fenced backyard. Close to schools, lots of shopping and dining, I-295, and I-95! Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12201 Jenny Oak Court have any available units?
12201 Jenny Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12201 Jenny Oak Court have?
Some of 12201 Jenny Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12201 Jenny Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
12201 Jenny Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12201 Jenny Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12201 Jenny Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 12201 Jenny Oak Court offer parking?
No, 12201 Jenny Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 12201 Jenny Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12201 Jenny Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12201 Jenny Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 12201 Jenny Oak Court has a pool.
Does 12201 Jenny Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 12201 Jenny Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12201 Jenny Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12201 Jenny Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
