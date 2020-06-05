1219 LAMBOLL AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT. From: Roosevelt Blvd & Park St in Jacksonville: West on Park St to Hamilton. Right on Hamilton to Prunty Ave. Left on Prunty to Lamboll Ave. Right on Lamboll to second property on Right--3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living - dining combo, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW) CHA, washer / dryer, laundry room, laminated floors and carpet, 2 car garage, screened patio, fenced backyard, approx. 1335 SF, owner will consider pet, no smoking, sec dep. $1550, (ATNEFAR) (sh/fm PM ) Available now