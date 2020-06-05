1219 LAMBOLL AVE

All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

1219 Lamboll Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT. From: Roosevelt Blvd & Park St in Jacksonville: West on Park St to Hamilton. Right on Hamilton to Prunty Ave. Left on Prunty to Lamboll Ave. Right on Lamboll to second property on Right--3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living - dining combo, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW) CHA, washer / dryer, laundry room, laminated floors and carpet, 2 car garage, screened patio, fenced backyard, approx. 1335 SF, owner will consider pet, no smoking, sec dep. $1550, (ATNEFAR) (sh/fm PM ) Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

