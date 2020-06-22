12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Intracoastal Rental Home in Hawkins Cove! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Great home located in the Intracoastal area of Jacksonville. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Hawkins Cove off Atlantic and Kernan Blvd! This home has over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. There is beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Upon entering the home you have a den and separate formal dining room. Kitchen is nice and open and has upgraded stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom has a garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet! Nice size fenced in yard that overlooks a pond! W/D connections only. Lawncare is included in the rental.



Small pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



(RLNE4499199)