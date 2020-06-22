All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr

12113 Autumn Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12113 Autumn Sunrise Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Intracoastal Rental Home in Hawkins Cove! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Great home located in the Intracoastal area of Jacksonville. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Hawkins Cove off Atlantic and Kernan Blvd! This home has over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. There is beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Upon entering the home you have a den and separate formal dining room. Kitchen is nice and open and has upgraded stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom has a garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet! Nice size fenced in yard that overlooks a pond! W/D connections only. Lawncare is included in the rental.

Small pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

(RLNE4499199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr have any available units?
12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr have?
Some of 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr offer parking?
No, 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr have a pool?
No, 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr have accessible units?
No, 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12113 Autumn Sunrise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia