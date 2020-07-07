All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12102 Dividing Oaks Trl
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

12102 Dividing Oaks Trl

12102 Dividing Oaks Trail East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12102 Dividing Oaks Trail East, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0b1e80074 ---- This home boasts a large fenced backyard which is perfect for entertaining neighbors, kids, and friends by the fire pit or in the screened pool. Upstairs bonus loft overlooks the family room with fireplace and is perfect for a game roof or office. Everyone has plenty of room inside this home! Master suite with jetted tub. Spacious bedrooms! Central Vac. Kitchen opens to the family room. HUGE all-season Florida room. Washer and Dryer Included! Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Florida Room High Vaulted Ceilings Large Backyard Pool Screened Lanai Tile Flooring Washer And Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl have any available units?
12102 Dividing Oaks Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl have?
Some of 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl currently offering any rent specials?
12102 Dividing Oaks Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl pet-friendly?
No, 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl offer parking?
Yes, 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl offers parking.
Does 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl have a pool?
Yes, 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl has a pool.
Does 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl have accessible units?
No, 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12102 Dividing Oaks Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia