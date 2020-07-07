12102 Dividing Oaks Trl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0b1e80074 ---- This home boasts a large fenced backyard which is perfect for entertaining neighbors, kids, and friends by the fire pit or in the screened pool. Upstairs bonus loft overlooks the family room with fireplace and is perfect for a game roof or office. Everyone has plenty of room inside this home! Master suite with jetted tub. Spacious bedrooms! Central Vac. Kitchen opens to the family room. HUGE all-season Florida room. Washer and Dryer Included! Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Florida Room High Vaulted Ceilings Large Backyard Pool Screened Lanai Tile Flooring Washer And Dryer