All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1210 Dawn Creek Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1210 Dawn Creek Ct
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

1210 Dawn Creek Ct

1210 Dawn Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1210 Dawn Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Spacious 4/2.5 On Cul- de- sac Quiet and safe - Dawn Creek Community only $1600 - Looking for a large home that's reasonably priced. You found it!! This spacious 4/2.5 on Cul-de-sac with over 2500 sq.ft. home has plenty room for everything and everyone.Located in the Ocean Wave are closed to shopping. Easy access to major highways makes an easy commute to Mayport Naval base and reasonable ride to Kings Bay Naval Station or NAS JAX,. The great open space plan connects living room, family room, dining room and kitchen. Great for entertaining while privacy for the family is secured with all the rooms upstairs. Laundry room include washer and dryer and is located on the second floor. Mater bedroom is large with a huge walk in closed. The master bath has garden tub, stand up shower and double sink.
Home backs up to a preserve. Call to schedule your appointment. Sorry, No pets allowed

(RLNE2641579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Dawn Creek Ct have any available units?
1210 Dawn Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1210 Dawn Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Dawn Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Dawn Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Dawn Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1210 Dawn Creek Ct offer parking?
No, 1210 Dawn Creek Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Dawn Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Dawn Creek Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Dawn Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 1210 Dawn Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Dawn Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 1210 Dawn Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Dawn Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Dawn Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Dawn Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Dawn Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia