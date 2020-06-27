1210 Dawn Creek Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Spacious 4/2.5 On Cul- de- sac Quiet and safe - Dawn Creek Community only $1600 - Looking for a large home that's reasonably priced. You found it!! This spacious 4/2.5 on Cul-de-sac with over 2500 sq.ft. home has plenty room for everything and everyone.Located in the Ocean Wave are closed to shopping. Easy access to major highways makes an easy commute to Mayport Naval base and reasonable ride to Kings Bay Naval Station or NAS JAX,. The great open space plan connects living room, family room, dining room and kitchen. Great for entertaining while privacy for the family is secured with all the rooms upstairs. Laundry room include washer and dryer and is located on the second floor. Mater bedroom is large with a huge walk in closed. The master bath has garden tub, stand up shower and double sink.

Home backs up to a preserve. Call to schedule your appointment. Sorry, No pets allowed



(RLNE2641579)