1209 SHALLOWFORD DR E

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this great home available to lease in early September! Close to Jax Beaches, Mayport Navy Base, Saint Johns Town Center, UNF. This home is on a beautiful treed lot, good shade,, plenty of parking, big privacy fenced backyard. Wonderfully maintained, very spacious rooms! Big family room & master suite, lovely wood laminate floors, nice eat in kitchen! Formal dining room complete with wet bar. Plantation shutters, new windows, solid surface and granite counter tops, beautiful brick fireplace are just some of the nice features in the home. Good credit references required. Pets are limited., must get approval. No smoking. Professionally managed property. Available for occupancy approximately on or after Sept 10th.