1209 SHALLOWFORD DR E

Location

1209 Shallowford Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Come see this great home available to lease in early September! Close to Jax Beaches, Mayport Navy Base, Saint Johns Town Center, UNF. This home is on a beautiful treed lot, good shade,, plenty of parking, big privacy fenced backyard. Wonderfully maintained, very spacious rooms! Big family room & master suite, lovely wood laminate floors, nice eat in kitchen! Formal dining room complete with wet bar. Plantation shutters, new windows, solid surface and granite counter tops, beautiful brick fireplace are just some of the nice features in the home. Good credit references required. Pets are limited., must get approval. No smoking. Professionally managed property. Available for occupancy approximately on or after Sept 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

