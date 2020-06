Amenities

Fantastic and Renovated! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with plenty of space! Great location just minutes from FSCJ, UNF, I-295 and more! Hardwood and Tile throughout! Just minutes to the beach! Neutral paint colors and great sized yard! Get it before it's gone!