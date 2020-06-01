All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

12042 Spring Ridge Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

Nice home in Waterford Estates - Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

This spacious single family home is located in Waterford Estates. Over 2300 square feet of living space that includes--3 full bedrooms, den/family room, living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, screened in patio, and a fenced in backyard. The home has carpet in all of the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen laundry room, eat in kitchen and master bathroom. Washer/dryer connections only. Lawncare is the tenants responsibility. Please call today to schedule a showing.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE4324028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12042 Spring Ridge Drive have any available units?
12042 Spring Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12042 Spring Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12042 Spring Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12042 Spring Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12042 Spring Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12042 Spring Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12042 Spring Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12042 Spring Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 12042 Spring Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12042 Spring Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12042 Spring Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12042 Spring Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12042 Spring Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12042 Spring Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12042 Spring Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12042 Spring Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12042 Spring Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
