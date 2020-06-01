12042 Spring Ridge Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly online portal carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Nice home in Waterford Estates - Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



This spacious single family home is located in Waterford Estates. Over 2300 square feet of living space that includes--3 full bedrooms, den/family room, living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, screened in patio, and a fenced in backyard. The home has carpet in all of the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen laundry room, eat in kitchen and master bathroom. Washer/dryer connections only. Lawncare is the tenants responsibility. Please call today to schedule a showing.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



(RLNE4324028)