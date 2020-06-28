12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR

Amenities
Beautiful, well cared for home off Old St Augustine Rd. Quiet neighborhood, Home built in 2017, features open floor plan, two story home. Formal dining room with butler's pantry & gourmet chef's kitchen. Large open kitchen features center island & walk in pantry. Family room features multi sliding doors for estra natural light and open area for entertaining. Master is upstairs and has private bath with dual vanities, garden tub & spacious walk in closet. Home also features a loft, Great area within quiet neighborhood. Great schools close by. Call today for an appointment.