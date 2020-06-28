All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR

12036 Ariana Elyse Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12036 Ariana Elyse Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, well cared for home off Old St Augustine Rd. Quiet neighborhood, Home built in 2017, features open floor plan, two story home. Formal dining room with butler's pantry & gourmet chef's kitchen. Large open kitchen features center island & walk in pantry. Family room features multi sliding doors for estra natural light and open area for entertaining. Master is upstairs and has private bath with dual vanities, garden tub & spacious walk in closet. Home also features a loft, Great area within quiet neighborhood. Great schools close by. Call today for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR have any available units?
12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR have?
Some of 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR offers parking.
Does 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR have a pool?
No, 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR does not have a pool.
Does 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR have accessible units?
No, 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12036 ARIANA ELYSE DR has units with dishwashers.
