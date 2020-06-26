1203 DOREL ST

Amenities

SAN MARCO 1st FLR APT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, I-95 S, exit San Marco Blvd, right on San Marco, east/lright on Nira, south on Belmonte to house on corner of Dorel and Belmonte. 2 large BR, 1 BA, spacious living room, dining room, sunroom, new kitchen (stainless R/R/DW), new wood-look tile throughout, approx. 1180 sf, CHA, W/D hookups, includes huge storage bldg., water/sewer included, park views, great San Marco location near shopping & restaurants, may consider small dog or cat w/ NRPF, $1250 sec dep, 1 year lease [ATLB pm dsw] avail 5/15