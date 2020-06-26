All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

1203 DOREL ST

1203 Dorel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Dorel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SAN MARCO 1st FLR APT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, I-95 S, exit San Marco Blvd, right on San Marco, east/lright on Nira, south on Belmonte to house on corner of Dorel and Belmonte. 2 large BR, 1 BA, spacious living room, dining room, sunroom, new kitchen (stainless R/R/DW), new wood-look tile throughout, approx. 1180 sf, CHA, W/D hookups, includes huge storage bldg., water/sewer included, park views, great San Marco location near shopping & restaurants, may consider small dog or cat w/ NRPF, $1250 sec dep, 1 year lease [ATLB pm dsw] avail 5/15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 DOREL ST have any available units?
1203 DOREL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 DOREL ST have?
Some of 1203 DOREL ST's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 DOREL ST currently offering any rent specials?
1203 DOREL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 DOREL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 DOREL ST is pet friendly.
Does 1203 DOREL ST offer parking?
Yes, 1203 DOREL ST offers parking.
Does 1203 DOREL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 DOREL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 DOREL ST have a pool?
No, 1203 DOREL ST does not have a pool.
Does 1203 DOREL ST have accessible units?
No, 1203 DOREL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 DOREL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 DOREL ST has units with dishwashers.
