Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12002 Sunchase Dr
Last updated May 17 2019 at 4:33 PM

12002 Sunchase Dr

12002 Sunchase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12002 Sunchase Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on the corner of Kernan and Atlantic. Perfect location, central to the beach, to downtown, town center and everything in between. This home features tile floors throughout. No Carpet!!! Fully fenced back yard, it is huge not to mention on a private reserve so bring your large dog! The open large kitchen has enough space to put in an island, get some hors d'oeuvres and have a fancy party. Beautiful master bedroom with nice tall ceilings and beautiful bathroom. Garden bath, shower, double sinks, a space to relax the day's worry away. Three separate guest bedrooms with a full bathroom. Owner provides lawn service. Check this home out before it goes fast! Renters insurance required. Please No college students

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12002 Sunchase Dr have any available units?
12002 Sunchase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12002 Sunchase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12002 Sunchase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12002 Sunchase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12002 Sunchase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12002 Sunchase Dr offer parking?
No, 12002 Sunchase Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12002 Sunchase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12002 Sunchase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12002 Sunchase Dr have a pool?
No, 12002 Sunchase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12002 Sunchase Dr have accessible units?
No, 12002 Sunchase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12002 Sunchase Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12002 Sunchase Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12002 Sunchase Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12002 Sunchase Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
