12002 Sunchase Dr

Located on the corner of Kernan and Atlantic. Perfect location, central to the beach, to downtown, town center and everything in between. This home features tile floors throughout. No Carpet!!! Fully fenced back yard, it is huge not to mention on a private reserve so bring your large dog! The open large kitchen has enough space to put in an island, get some hors d'oeuvres and have a fancy party. Beautiful master bedroom with nice tall ceilings and beautiful bathroom. Garden bath, shower, double sinks, a space to relax the day's worry away. Three separate guest bedrooms with a full bathroom. Owner provides lawn service. Check this home out before it goes fast! Renters insurance required. Please No college students