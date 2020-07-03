All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

120 Pond Run Lane

120 Pond Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

120 Pond Run Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
120 Pond Run Lane Available 07/17/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Single Family/Single Level Rental in Yellow Bluff Landing, Bonus Room, 2-Car Garage, Within Minutes to River City Market Place, 295 & 95 - Kings Bay, Naval Station, Amazon Fulfillment Center, JIA - This 3 BR 2 BA single family - single level rental home is located in Yellow Bluff Landing providing a private state of the art recreation center offering a full size pool and splash pool, fitness center, cabana w/entertainment/sitting area, playground, tennis courts, volleyball, soccer/football field, basketball courts.River City Marketplace is within minutes providing every shopping option! Don't forget the great employment options - JIA, Jax Zoo, Kings Bay, Naval Station and Amazon Fulfillment Center.

You will enjoy open concept living with tile in all the common areas. The main living - kitchen areas have a beautiful view of the pond in the rear. The kitchen is open and provides a bar area for casual dining and a center island - all granite counter tops with stainless appliances including a side by side refrigerator, glass top range, dishwasher and over the range microwave. Lots of cabinets for storage and counter space. Step through the sliding door to the covered patio, great for that morning cup of coffee enjoying the water view. Designer fans through out the home.

The large master suite is located off the main living area. The master en-suite has dual vanities and glass surround shower enclosure. Step into the huge master closet - there's more than enough room for all your needs. There are two additional guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom with shower/tub combo and dual vanities.

There is a bonus room located in the front of the home with entry through glass french doors - perfect for a playroom, office or den! Included is the high efficiency front loading washer and dryer located off the kitchen for your convenience. Don't forget the front entry 2-car garage.

This home is only Dog-friendly (Restrictions Apply)

SCHOOLS:
Louis S. Sheffield Elementary School - K through 5
Oceanway Elementary - K through 5
Duval - PK through 12
First Coast High School - 9 through12
Ocean Way School - 6 through 8

HOA registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

View home and complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9dce1b13-8e52-425a-8335-c71c08a1aed2

This home is currently occupied and is available virtual tours only. Check out the video http://youtu.be/vS2AzCgBL1E - please contact our agents at 904-520-4283 X 1631 or 904-528-0603 for more information.

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies - Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 X 1631 for more information on this home.
Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5689940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Pond Run Lane have any available units?
120 Pond Run Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Pond Run Lane have?
Some of 120 Pond Run Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Pond Run Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Pond Run Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Pond Run Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Pond Run Lane is pet friendly.
Does 120 Pond Run Lane offer parking?
Yes, 120 Pond Run Lane offers parking.
Does 120 Pond Run Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Pond Run Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Pond Run Lane have a pool?
Yes, 120 Pond Run Lane has a pool.
Does 120 Pond Run Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Pond Run Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Pond Run Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Pond Run Lane has units with dishwashers.

