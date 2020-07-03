Amenities

120 Pond Run Lane Available 07/17/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Single Family/Single Level Rental in Yellow Bluff Landing, Bonus Room, 2-Car Garage, Within Minutes to River City Market Place, 295 & 95 - Kings Bay, Naval Station, Amazon Fulfillment Center, JIA - This 3 BR 2 BA single family - single level rental home is located in Yellow Bluff Landing providing a private state of the art recreation center offering a full size pool and splash pool, fitness center, cabana w/entertainment/sitting area, playground, tennis courts, volleyball, soccer/football field, basketball courts.River City Marketplace is within minutes providing every shopping option! Don't forget the great employment options - JIA, Jax Zoo, Kings Bay, Naval Station and Amazon Fulfillment Center.



You will enjoy open concept living with tile in all the common areas. The main living - kitchen areas have a beautiful view of the pond in the rear. The kitchen is open and provides a bar area for casual dining and a center island - all granite counter tops with stainless appliances including a side by side refrigerator, glass top range, dishwasher and over the range microwave. Lots of cabinets for storage and counter space. Step through the sliding door to the covered patio, great for that morning cup of coffee enjoying the water view. Designer fans through out the home.



The large master suite is located off the main living area. The master en-suite has dual vanities and glass surround shower enclosure. Step into the huge master closet - there's more than enough room for all your needs. There are two additional guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom with shower/tub combo and dual vanities.



There is a bonus room located in the front of the home with entry through glass french doors - perfect for a playroom, office or den! Included is the high efficiency front loading washer and dryer located off the kitchen for your convenience. Don't forget the front entry 2-car garage.



This home is only Dog-friendly (Restrictions Apply)



SCHOOLS:

Louis S. Sheffield Elementary School - K through 5

Oceanway Elementary - K through 5

Duval - PK through 12

First Coast High School - 9 through12

Ocean Way School - 6 through 8



HOA registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies - Ask Agent



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



No Cats Allowed



