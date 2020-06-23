All apartments in Jacksonville
120 Pond Run Lane
120 Pond Run Lane

120 Pond Run Ln · No Longer Available
Location

120 Pond Run Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
120 Pond Run Lane Available 07/18/19 3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Yellow Bluff Landing, 2 Car Garage, Granite Counter Tops, Walk In Closet, Washer/Dryer Included - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home in Yellow Bluff Landing is located close to Main Street, River City Market Place and within minutes from I95 and 295 and Downtown. Decorated in neutral colors throughout to fit any decor, you will find tile in the main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and office. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, and plenty of cabinet space with a large pantry next to the kitchen will please any chef in the family.

The laundry room, and entrance from the garage into the house are both located close to the kitchen. Both bathrooms have double vanities, tile floors with a tub and shower in the guest bath, shower only in Master. Master has large walk-in closet.

Washer and dryer is included. The back porch is covered, with a nice view of the pond, as well as a large yard. This home is also equipped with a Hydro-quad water filtration system, and under the counter kitchen sink osmosis filter.

Yellow Bluff Landing's amenities include: pool, kiddie pool, splash zone, exercise room, tennis and basketball courts, and dog park, all included at no extra charge for you to enjoy.

This home is only pet-friendly to man's best friend, dogs.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Lease fee $100.00

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies
*$100 Admin Lease Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2137426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Pond Run Lane have any available units?
120 Pond Run Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Pond Run Lane have?
Some of 120 Pond Run Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Pond Run Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Pond Run Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Pond Run Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Pond Run Lane is pet friendly.
Does 120 Pond Run Lane offer parking?
Yes, 120 Pond Run Lane offers parking.
Does 120 Pond Run Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Pond Run Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Pond Run Lane have a pool?
Yes, 120 Pond Run Lane has a pool.
Does 120 Pond Run Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Pond Run Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Pond Run Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Pond Run Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
