Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

120 Pond Run Lane Available 07/18/19 3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Yellow Bluff Landing, 2 Car Garage, Granite Counter Tops, Walk In Closet, Washer/Dryer Included - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home in Yellow Bluff Landing is located close to Main Street, River City Market Place and within minutes from I95 and 295 and Downtown. Decorated in neutral colors throughout to fit any decor, you will find tile in the main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and office. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, and plenty of cabinet space with a large pantry next to the kitchen will please any chef in the family.



The laundry room, and entrance from the garage into the house are both located close to the kitchen. Both bathrooms have double vanities, tile floors with a tub and shower in the guest bath, shower only in Master. Master has large walk-in closet.



Washer and dryer is included. The back porch is covered, with a nice view of the pond, as well as a large yard. This home is also equipped with a Hydro-quad water filtration system, and under the counter kitchen sink osmosis filter.



Yellow Bluff Landing's amenities include: pool, kiddie pool, splash zone, exercise room, tennis and basketball courts, and dog park, all included at no extra charge for you to enjoy.



This home is only pet-friendly to man's best friend, dogs.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



Lease fee $100.00



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

*$100 Admin Lease Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



No Cats Allowed



